Wednesday, January 29 Morning Forecast: Rainy start to the day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your morning forecast for Wednesday, January 29 from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

Occasional rain for today, mainly before 10 a.m. Precipitation is 90% with new amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North win around 5mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming east around 5mph.

Thursday night: 20% chance of rain after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming south around 5mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high neaer 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 5mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

