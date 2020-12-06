Weekend Wonderland promotes local business in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re planning on making a trip to check out the lights at the Bentonville Square, you’ll also get to experience a Weekend Wonderland.

The first of three events kicked off Saturday with activities like saying hi to Santa to go along with the city’s light display.

Downtown Bentonville, Inc. and First United Bank of NWA are working together to make this Christmas magic happen — all to get people to check out and shop at local businesses.

The next Weekend Wonderland is scheduled for December 12 — from 5 to 8 in the evening.

