‘We’re just in a waiting mode right now.’ Family of Amber Dunigan’s husband wants answers after suspected homicide

WASHINGTON Co., Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Less than a week after Amber Dunigan, 36, was found dead inside her car, her husband and his family paid their respects Thursday and said they want answers.

Amber Dunigan, who lived in Farmington, was found dead from a gunshot wound May 28. Her body was found in a parked car along Highway 16 near the Washington County line. Arkansas State Police said they suspect the death was a homicide.

James Dunigan, Amber’s father-in-law, said she traveled that road back and forth between two hair salons she managed. He said the death was a tragedy.

“We don’t even have her home yet,” James Dunigan said. “She’s still in Little Rock at the state crime lab.”

James Dunigan said he was the first person to find her body shortly before 10 p.m.

“It could be a tragic accident, or it could be an intentional homicide,” James Dunigan said. “We’re just in a waiting mode right now.”

Thursday afternoon, the Dunigan family planted flowers and other items at the site where they found Amber. James Dunigan said he hopes someone comes forward with any information.

“You hope somebody saw something and would call it in and say, ‘I saw this, I saw that,’ and give police some kind of lead,” James Dunigan said.