CLARK CO. Ark. – A Glenwood man pleaded not guilty on Thursday after being charged with the sexual molestation of 31 children.

Barry Alan Walker, 58, of Glenwood was in Clark County court Thursday to enter his plea against nine of the charges related to child sexual assault brought against him on Aug. 31. Walker, in a brief appearance, entered a plea of not guilty. A date was set for a jury trial on Oct. 25.

On Aug. 31 Walker had an additional 13 charges brought against him in Pike and Clark counties. The Thursday appearance was only related to the Clark County charges. Walker is currently held in the Pike County Detention Center.

He was represented in today’s appearance by a public defender.

Walker had initially been arrested in Pike County on June 9. A search of his home resulted in law enforcement recovering thousands of homemade child pornography images and downloaded child pornography. Firearms were also seized. Charges were filed on June 29.

An additional 13 charges were levied against Walker on Aug. 31. He now faces charges in both counties for 34 counts of rape, 29 counts of computer exploitation of a child, 28 counts of producing, directing, or promoting a sexual performance by a child, and 29 counts of engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium.

Walker had once held a physician’s license. His license was suspended in 1999 after his conviction for sexual misconduct with a child in Fort Smith.