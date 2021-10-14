West Fork Board of Education votes to remove mask mandate

Pupils wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus attend a class at Maestro Padilla school as the new school year begins, in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Around 8 million children in Spain are set to start the new school year. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The West Fork Board of Education voted to remove the district’s mask mandate for students in grades K-6 on Wednesday.

The move comes after a unanimous vote by the school board, according to a Facebook post from West Fork Public Schools on Wednesday.

While mask use is no longer mandatory, it remains highly recommended, according to superintendent John Karnes.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday announced 694 new cases of COVID-19. There are currently 6,702 cases considered active statewide.