WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — West Fork is set to have a new bridge built in the city within the next five years, according to Mayor Heith Caudle.

The current bridge on Main Street connects the east and west ends of West Fork, including the city’s police and fire departments. Caudle said he’s not sure what traffic will look like once construction on the bridge begins.

“This bridge, it’s pivotal within the city of West Fork,” Caudle said.

The West Fork bridge has been in commission since 1965, and over time, the wear and tear has resulted in several potholes along the bridge. Caudle said this has led to complaints and letters written to members of Congress — something he credits as a part in the grant getting approved.

Despite the bumpy conditions, West Fork first responders say the bridge is vital in emergencies where they have to go from west to east.

“It’s the fastest route we can get from our main fire station to anything on that side of the river,” Captain Travis Whisenhunt of the West Fork Fire Department said.

Caudle said he is unsure what traffic patterns will look like when construction begins. He said either the existing bridge could be reduced to one lane while the other is getting repaired, or the entire bridge could be closed while the new one is built.

If the bridge is completely unavailable, the Woolsey or Dye Creek bridges provide ways to cross over the White River.

Whisenhunt said if the department has to use either of those routes, it can negatively affect response times.

“We’ve got to drive three miles either way, so we’re going six miles out of our way,” Whisenhunt said. “We’re talking minutes, and so the bridge makes a big difference in saving those minutes.”

West Fork has a mutual aid agreement with the city of Greenland, Caudle said. This means that officers sworn in to either department can work for both, as well as emergency vehicles being stored at either station.

Caudle said this can serve as an “eastern West Fork option” if the bridge were to be deemed unusable during construction.

Whisenhunt said there is another concern for the fire department, even if the bridge is still able to be driven across.

“The only thing that concerns us about it currently is if they add a weight restriction,” Whisenhunt said. “Our tanker trucks have thousands of gallons of water in addition to the giant truck.”

Caudle is unsure of the exact cost at this time.

“West Fork is not going to bear the burden of replacing that bridge,” Caudle said. “That’s coming from the state, from state dollars.”

In addition to better roadways, the new bridge will have a 10-foot path for walking and biking. Caudle said the path’s width would satisfy the requirements for the Razorback Greenway in the event it is extended to West Fork.

He said the walking path will allow for people to easily walk from Riverside to Carter parks if necessary.

Construction on the bridge could start as early as next year or as late as 2026, Caudle said. He expects it to take at least one year to build the bridge.