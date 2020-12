WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People with arrest warrants out of the West Fork District Court can have the warrant resolved for no fees until January 15, 2021.

They will need to make sure their contact information is up to date and they will be given a 2021 court date, according to the West Fork Police Department.

The court can be contacted at ‭(479) 839-3434‬ and is located at 262 W Main St in West Fork.