West Fork Elementary School pivots to remote virtual learning

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – West Fork Elementary School will pivot to remote virtual learning for the remainder of the week due to a large number of staff members that have to be quarantined as probable close contacts.

The school made the announcement on Facebook Monday afternoon.

This means the elementary school will not be open for students and all instruction will be done virtually or through learning packets.

Teachers will be available to help students between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the entire week.

The middle school and high school will remain open as normal.

Chromebooks will be passed out Tuesday, December 15 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Elementary’s main entrance for parents that need to pick one up for their student.

Parents may use the drive-thru meal line at the side of the high school cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pick up a breakfast and lunch sack for any child in their home age 18 and under for free.

Parents should stay in their vehicle and honk the horn when they pull up.