West Fork library ribbon cutting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A ribbon cutting was held Sunday in West Fork for a new expansion on their public library. 

This was a project completed right before the pandemic hit, so they were waiting for the best opportunity to have a grand opening to officially welcome the West Fork community into this new addition. 

Shannon Reid is the Library Director, and she says Sunday’s ribbon cutting was a joint effort with Crystal Bridges, who supplied the band and an art station for the kids, and West Fork Fire Department, who made sure everyone was fed. 

Since 1975 there have been several expanses to the library itself; this most recent expansion added 16,000 square feet and included a renovation to the entire inside of the building. 

A project Reid says was worth all the effort and couldn’t be happier to see the finished product

“You know, I get to see patrons every day come in for their support. So it means so much to me cause this library has allowed me to give back, and there’s no better way for us to give back than put it on something for the community,” says Reid. 

Reid says the grand opening itself will be a three-day event starting today and running through Tuesday. 

