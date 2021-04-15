West Fork man arrested on drug trafficking charges

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A West Fork man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trafficking heroin in Northwest Arkansas.

Arnulfo Gomez, 21, is charged with drug trafficking, delivery of a schedule 2 drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to inmate records from the Washington County Detention Center.

Arnulfo Gomez (Washington County Detention Center)

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, detectives seized approximately 960 grams of heroin, with a street value of $380,000, drug paraphernalia, and $3,884 in cash from Gomez’s residence in West Fork on Wednesday.

According to police, in March 2021, detectives with the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force “identified a Heroin Trafficker operating in the Fayetteville, Springdale, and West Fork areas.”

In the following weeks, police say detectives executed “multiple controlled purchases” of heroin from the alleged trafficker, Gomez.

On Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant at Gomez’s home, and he was arrested and booked in the Washington County Detention Center.

He is being held on $100,000 bond.

The Fourth Judicial Task Force includes officers from the Springdale, Farmington, Fayetteville, Greenland, Tontitown, Goshen, Lincoln, Elkins, Elm Springs, Prairie Grove, and West Fork Police Departments and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.