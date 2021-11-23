West Fork man pleads guilty to sexual assault, sentenced to 100 years

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A West Fork man was sentenced to 100 years in prison November 19 after pleading guilty to sexual assault.

Clifton Tunnell Sr., 60, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and three counts of second degree sexual assault.

According to court documents, Tunnell Sr. abused three girls, one of whom was around the age of four.

Tunnell was sentenced by the Benton County Circuit Court to 20 years in prison on each count. Each of which must be served consecutively.

Tunnell was also ordered to have no contact with the girls and must have supervised contact around any minor.

