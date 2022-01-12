West Fork man sentenced to 8 Years in Federal prison for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On January 12, Arnulfo Gomez, 22, of West Fork, was sentenced to 96 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court documents, on or about April 14, 2021, officers with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence of Gomez, in West Fork, Arkansas.

Officers knew Gomez to be a dealer of heroin based on previous controlled purchases of heroin from him. During the search of the residence, officers located more than 100 grams of a mixture or substance containing heroin, drug ledgers and drug paraphernalia.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hunter Bridges prosecuted the case.