WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The West Fork Municipal Library had its parking lot repaved, and it could have environmental benefits.

A $96,000 grant from the Beaver Watershed Alliance, with $20,000 matched from the city’s sales taxes, is set to help limit water from running off into drainage ditches and flooding in the street, Mayor Heith Caudle said. With the rain that moved through Northwest Arkansas on Monday, Caudle said he drove by the library to check how the lot was handling the standing water.

“The water that we used to get pooling in the street was not there,” Caudle said. “This was really its first rain event. Its test. And so far, it’s passed with flying colors.

Caudle said the previous parking lot would run off and lead to flooding in the street. He said the new lot is designed to disperse the water on the surface, as opposed to running off into ditches.

Preventing the runoff will limit the amount of contaminated water flowing into ditches that lead to the White River. Caudle said this project helps Northwest Arkansans as it preserves the quality of drinking water that comes from the area’s waterways.

“I think this is just one area where West Fork is setting an example of, ‘Hey, what we do here affects the rest of the region,'” Caudle said. “We need to be cognizant of that and try to take steps that protect everyone else in every way that we can.”