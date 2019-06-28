Breaking News
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations

West Fork police search for man who escaped custody

News
Posted: / Updated:

The West Fork Police Department is searching for a man who escaped from police custody following a traffic stop.

Robert Kenneth Barber, Jr. was last seen this morning around 9 a.m. on Smith Street, according to West Fork Public Information Officer Tyler Underwood.

Underwood says that he should be considered armed and dangerous due to a violent criminal history. Officers advise residents to not approach Barber if they see him.

Please call 911 or the non-emergency line at West Fork Police Department at 479-839-2300.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss