UPDATE: At approximately 1 p.m. on October 11, police reported that the man was found.

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — West Fork police are searching for a resident of the city that has been missing since Friday, October 7.

According to a social media post, Collin Dickson lives in West Fork and possibly works in Bentonville. He was last seen in a silver 2006 Ford F-150 with Texas license plates.

Please contact the West Fork Police Department if you have any information about Dickson or his whereabouts.