West Fork schools deliver meals straight to students’ homes

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — School districts in our area are finding ways to feed students after schools shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In West Fork, the school district is sending buses of food straight to kids’ homes.

“The world is going through a crazy time right now,” said Taylor Shepherd, a West Fork mother.

Buses with no children are filled with food instead.

“436 meals are what we served yesterday, that number doubled for Monday, and we’re expecting even more numbers today,” said Superintendent John Karnes.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, West Fork schools are delivering free meals to ensure their kids don’t go hungry while they’re out of the classroom.

Nine buses are carrying over 1,000 meals, breakfast and lunch, to over 500 of its students.

“West Fork is doing an awesome job and all the other schools around here,” said Shepherd. “I’m really grateful that they’re continuing this during this time of need.”

Karnes said, “It’s definitely a big task, but our people have really stepped up to the plate, like our child nutrition director and his staff.”

To make this happen, Karnes said his team is volunteering their own time.

“A lot of these kids depend on the meals, we just want to make sure they get fed,” said volunteer Kacie Chadbourne.

Karnes said, “It’s pretty awesome to see how everybody’s pulling together.”

Thanks to federal funding and an donations, the school will be able to provide meals to get their kids through the weekend and spring break.

“Proud of our people and proud of our community,” he said.