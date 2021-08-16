West Fork schools welcome back students

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The West Fork School District is welcoming students back to school.

Superintendent John Karnes says planning for this school year happened late last spring.

He says COVID-19 protocols used this year reflect those used during the last school year.

“All the mitigations and strategies we took on last year, we felt that we could would use those again this year and we have, most of them,” Karnes said.

Karnes hopes that these COVID-19 protocols will keep cases low throughout the school, and keep more kids in the classroom this year.