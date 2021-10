WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of West Fork is working to repair a water main break on McKnight Avenue.

According to an alert form the city, water outages may effect all residents on the west side of the river. Water will be off for residents on the west and east sides of town.

The alert says crews are on site working to repair the break as quickly as possible. Crews estimate outages for around 3 hours.

