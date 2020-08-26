West Fork welcomes students back for school year

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — West Fork welcomes students back for the first day of class.

Superintendent John Karnes said because of the pandemic it is one of the greatest challenges he has experienced in over 30 years.

Today, the schools got to see their hard work and planning pay off.

“If something comes up that we haven’t dealt with, we’ll take it one at a time and work through it,” he said.

Karnes said the majority of the students are taking online classes.

He said hopes to get more students back into classrooms if COVID-19 numbers go down.

