West Fork woman arrested for allegedly plotting to kill husband

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 28-year-old West Fork woman was arrested on Sunday after allegedly telling police about a plot to kill her husband.

According to a preliminary report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Johnson was arrested at Elkins Elementary School for conspiracy to commit murder.

Johnson allegedly told two officers that she and her boyfriend, Isaac Dale, 35, made a plan to kill her husband, 43-year-old James Johnson, and run away.

According to the report, an officer was dispatched for a non-emergency call to the parking lot of Elkins Elementary to assist a fellow officer on Sunday at around 2 p.m.. The document states Johnson then made her alleged confession to the officers.

The report does not make clear what led Johnson and police to the parking lot in the first place.

Johnson is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Police say there is an existing BOLO (be on the lookout) for Dale for a domestic battery 2nd degree charge,.

This is a developing story.