FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A West Fork woman was sentenced to 78 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, on September 16, 2020, the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Christie Marie Soumah, age 45, in Washington County, Arkansas. The methamphetamine was sent to the DEA laboratory in Miami and tested positive for 55.3 grams of pure methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.