West Memphis honors marine killed in Afghanistan

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of West Memphis honors the fallen marine who was killed in Afghanistan.

Mayor Marco McLendon on September 2 marked August 26 as Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover Day in the city.

Hoover was one of the 13 soldiers killed in the bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

The community gathered as he presented the proclamation to Hoover’s mother, Kelly Barnett.

“The city of West Memphis doing what they did took me completely by surprise, and I am so happy and so proud to be from here” Barnett said. “I just want to thank them so very much for doing what they did for me and my son.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers