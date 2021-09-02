West Memphis honors marine killed in Afghanistan

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of West Memphis honors the fallen marine who was killed in Afghanistan.

Mayor Marco McLendon on September 2 marked August 26 as Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover Day in the city.

Hoover was one of the 13 soldiers killed in the bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

The community gathered as he presented the proclamation to Hoover’s mother, Kelly Barnett.

“The city of West Memphis doing what they did took me completely by surprise, and I am so happy and so proud to be from here” Barnett said. “I just want to thank them so very much for doing what they did for me and my son.”