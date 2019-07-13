West Siloam Springs celebrates 50th birthday

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — West Siloam Springs celebrated its 50th anniversary in the state of Oklahoma on Saturday.

Fifty years after the town was incorporated in 1969, residents gathered for music, a car show, and games in celebration of the milestone.

Mayor Elaine Carr says she’s been looking forward to the anniversary for more than a year.

“It’s been a wonderful blast to see the people come out and enjoy our little town,” said Carr.

Carr added that some new businesses will open soon in the city, but she wouldn’t reveal specifics.