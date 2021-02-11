WestArk RSVP offers free tax preparation service

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — WestArk RSVP is partnering with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly to offer free tax preparation assistance.

Services will begin February 12 and last through April 15th at the RSVP Center on 401 North 13th Street.

Volunteers are offering free tax return preparation on a first, first serve basis for families with incomes under $57,000 or for seniors 60 or older with no income limit. They are trained to help prepare federal and state income tax returns for Arkansas and Oklahoma. Prior year returns from 2017-2019 and amended returns will be available beginning March 22.

The form to complete before taxes are prepared is available outside the RSVP Center in plastic bins. Attached to the form is a flyer explaining hours, operating hours, and a list of required documents and other important information. The flyer is also available on their website and their Facebook page. Call 782-2525 for additional information.

WestArk RSVP’s tax site in Rogers is expected to open February 18.