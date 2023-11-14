LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas endorses Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas for re-election to the Third Congressional District of Arkansas.

He released a statement along with his announcement:

Steve Womack is a friend and strong, respected leader in Congress. He has served our country and state both in uniform and in elected office with the same level of honor and professionalism. He is an outstanding representative for the third district of Arkansas continuing the long tradition of exemplary constituent services for the district. Steve works hard every day for Arkansas families and to advance long term conservative policies for America. I am honored to endorse Steve and look forward to continuing to work alongside him for Arkansas and America. Rep. Bruce Westerman

Womack is set to run against Republican Arkansas State Sen Clint Penzo. The winner would face Democrat Caitlin Draper, a social worker from Fayetteville.