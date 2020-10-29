WeWork labs expand to Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Start-ups and new businesses will soon have a new place to grow and innovate.

WeWork labs offers mentorships and financial resources needed to drive small businesses forwards all around the world.

Now it is expanding to Northwest Arkansas.

WeWork Labs NWA will be based in the historic Massey Building in downtown Bentonville.

There was a socially distanced launch event and open house today.

List of speakers at the event:
Opening Panel
Chandler Abbott, WeWork Labs Northwest Arkansas Lead.
Carlos Estrada, WeWork Labs Northwest Arkansas Manager.
Tom Lowden, WeWork Labs Head of Labs, Canada and U.S. East.
Karen Minkel, Walton Family Foundation Home Region Program Director.
Nelson Peacock, Northwest Arkansas Council President and CEO.
Mike Preston, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce and AEDC Executive Director.
Ashley Wardlow, Bentonville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director of NWA Tech Summit.

Labs Breakout Sessions
Food Labs by Alyssa Pizzuro, WeWork Labs Platform and Programming Manager.
Small Business Labs by Os Bernari, WeWork Labs VP of Product and Programming.
Commerce Accelerator by Pedro Sostre, 3X Founder, Black Helmet, WebLift, Navigate.

