FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s one week left for families to apply for this upcoming school year’s Education Freedom Account program.

According to the Arkansas Department of Education, the LEARNS Act Freedom Accounts will help qualifying students pay for private school tuition, fees and other required expenses.

Affording private school will become a reality for many families under the LEARNS Act, yet for the first year of Education Freedom Accounts, only certain students are eligible for the program.

The Clover Community School in Bentonville is one of the many Northwest Arkansas schools approved to receive EFA funding under the LEARNS Act. It serves what co-founder Kimberly Parker calls “different learners”.

“People have all different ideas of what a different learner is. But for us, it’s a learner that needs a different environment,” said Parker. “Here at Clover, we have animals. We have a pig and a donkey and chickens and goats. Our students not only learn their academics, but they take care of our animals and our grounds and their school buildings.”

Parker said her students have more one-on-one time with teachers than at public schools, which as a mom of a son with a disability, she said that was important to his education. She said the reality for many students who qualify for the first year of the EFA program, they don’t always fit into a traditional public school environment.

Students may be eligible if they were enrolled in an “F”-rated school, are experiencing homelessness, have a disability or have ever been in foster care. You can see all of the qualifications here.

More families are taking advantage of the LEARNS Act program this upcoming school year than what Prism North America superintendent Misty Newcomb expected. Prism North America is another private school accepting EFA.

“Between 3,500 and 4,000 applications that have been submitted, so that’s a really significant number of students,” said Newcomb. “That speaks to quite a few new students coming into private education through these vouchers.”

Both Parker and Newcomb said the EFA program will allow parents who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford private school to sign their kids up.

“Parents are the ones that go to sleep with heavy hearts every night trying to find the best options for their kids, so this really does give freedom to parents to choose what is the best type of educational experience that their kids could have and make it happen for them,” said Newcomb.

Though the $6,600 afforded to each student through the program isn’t enough to cover both of their schools’ full tuition.

“We also weren’t allowed to jack up our tuition, just because we’re getting the possibility of a voucher,” said Parker. “We keep the tuition same for all students.”

Parents have until August 1 to apply online for the EFA program. If approved by the state, Parker said the funds will be added to an online portal where parents’ only option is to send the funds directly to the private school of their choice.