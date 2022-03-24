FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 19, 28 people were shot outside a car show in Dumas, including five children age 11 or younger.

However, an Arkansas State Police Colonel was quick to declare that the event was not a mass shooting. The incident has caused new discussions about gun control, but it also prompts a more simple question: Why was this event not considered a mass shooting?

When asked about defining the term, a spokesperson for the Fayetteville Police Department said that there are several different definitions of mass shootings. For example, the Congressional Research Service defines one as “multiple firearm homicide incidents involving four or more victims at one or more locations close to one another.”

The FBI definition is essentially the same. A study in the Injury Epidemiology medical journal recommended developing “a standard definition that considers both fatalities and nonfatalities to most appropriately convey the burden of mass shootings on gun violence.”

The authors of that study further suggested that “the definition of mass shooting should be four or more people, excluding the shooter, who are shot in a single event regardless of the motive, setting or number of deaths.”

Dr. Richard Berk, an Emeritus Professor at the University of Pennsylvania Department of Criminology, has written about the subject. He said that the threshold of four or more deaths constituting a mass shooting is arbitrary.

There is really no scientific basis for any differences between most current definitions. It boils down to the conventions of the various reporting agencies. In my view, ‘Mass Shootings’ should be about shootings only. ‘Mass homicides’ might be reserved for incidents in which there are shooting deaths. But how many there would have to be within a given time and within a certain small locale would still need to be specified. Dr. Richard Berk, Emeritus Professor of Criminology and Statistics, University of Pennsylvania

Berk added that deaths from mass shootings should be looked at and understood “within the broader context of gun violence in the United States.” As an example, he noted that there were 351 homicides in Philadelphia in 2018, the “vast majority” of which were from firearms.

“That is over eight times more deaths than for all of the mass shooting homicides in that year,” he said. “Also in 2018, over 120 Philadelphia children of school age or younger were shot while not in school.”

For more information and data about mass shootings, please visit shootingtracker.com, a crowdsourced website with statistics dating back several years.