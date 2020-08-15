What happens if a school has a COVID-19 outbreak?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The school year hasn’t started yet in Arkansas but the state’s already preparing for a possible employee shortage.

Secretary of Education Johnny Key said as it relates to substitutes and general staffing. It’s an issue they’re watching.

He said staffing availability will also play a factor in how schools respond to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“So that operational decisions can be based on availability of subs, the availability of teachers and the possible impact of teachers being quarantined,” Key said.

Key also stood behind the state’s decision to offer in-person classes this school year saying there are students whose needs will not be met virtually.