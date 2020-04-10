What it means to be recovered from COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ top doctor reiterates the difference between someone who is in quarantine and isolation and explains what it means when someone has recovered from COVID-19.

Quarantine – someone who has not tested positive but someone who has been exposed.

If someone travels to a state with high COVID-19 risk they need to self-quarantine for 14 days from last exposure.

If they develop symptoms, they must be tested.

No symptoms? They can resume activities.

Isolation is when someone actually tests positive.

“They need to remain at home seven days from the onset of their symptoms from the first time they developed symptoms and they have to be at least three days without a fever,” said Dr. Nate Smith, State Secretary of Health.

The CDC has created special exceptions for people who work in essential positions like health care workers.

If someone has been exposed with no symptoms, they can return to work wearing a mask with frequent temperature and symptom checks.