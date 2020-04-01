What soap is better? Regular or antibacterial?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – When it comes to coronavirus many people are asking what soap is best to use? Or what soap will stop coronavirus best? The truth might surprise you.

According to the FDA there is not enough science to show that over the counter antibacterial soaps are better at preventing illness than plain soap or water.

It’s simple, to date, the benefits of using antibacterial soap have not been proven.

“Following simple handwashing practices is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of many types of infection and illness at home, at school and elsewhere,” says Theresa M. Michele, MD, of the FDA’s Division of Nonprescription Drug Products. “We can’t advise this enough. It’s simple, and it works.”

To fight coronavirus on your hands wash frequently. A demonstration of the correct washing techniques are here on ABC4.com

One of the FDA’s big concerns with antibacterial soaps is they could be causing more long term harm than immediate good. You can read about the FDA’s concerns in this article

For now, in the coronavirus fight don’t worry about what soap you are using, and practice good technique. Wash your hands frequently to try and minimize virus contact from surfaces.

