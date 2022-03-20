FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are dwindling and doctors say we’re in a good place for now.

The state has been in a similar situation when it comes to a low number of COVID cases, but because of our progress we’re much better able to handle any possible upswing that might arise.

“With more vaccines and more effective therapies becoming available, hopefully we’ll be able to manage much better than we had over the last two years,” said Dr. Steppe Mette with UAMS.

If another surge with a new variant does emerge, doctors don’t expect it to be quite as severe.

“Next wave that’ll be milder in intensity and fewer patients affected,” Mette said.

Dr. Mette said people can feel comfortable gathering together once again. However, the virus isn’t going away completely.

“We can expect to see COVID in our communities for many years to come,” Mette said.

The stealth omicron variant is starting to rise across the globe, but a lot about what could come from it is still unknown.