FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — For those who grew up in Tornado Alley, tornado drills and safety has been drilled into their heads: get to an interior room on the lowest level of your home.

But what happens if you live in an apartment complex, dorm or are working in a high-rise building when a tornado is coming?

“I heard wind that just sounded like a freight train,” said Julia Bobbitt.

The Springdale tornado that struck two weeks ago started right across the street from the Uptown Fayetteville apartment complex, where Bobbitt lives.

Bobbitt is from North Carolina originally, but has lived in Northwest Arkansas for the past five years. During her time here, she’s become accustomed to severe weather.

“I looked out the window saw the trees blowing like crazy and I was like okay, it’s just another storm,” she said of the storm that went on to destroy dozens of homes and businesses.

When the storm hit, she said she found herself unprepared, and that was a scary place to be.

“When the alarms went off on our phone and said a tornado was in the area, I ran to my roommate and I was like, what do we do what’s going on?” she said. “We live on the second floor of the apartment. We can’t run outside.”

Captain Justin Pinkley with the Springdale Fire Department said now is the time to plan.

“We teach people how to do fire safety plans, to know what to do and where to go in the event that happens. Same thing with a tornado plan,” he said. “You need to know what you need to do and where you need to go and not try to figure it out as you see the tornado coming.”

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says if you live in an dorm or an apartment, you should go to the lowest floor of your building and find a small center room, like a bathroom or closet. It may require you to make friends with your downstairs neighbors and make a plan to share space in the event of a tornado.

NOAA says you could also find shelter at the bottom of a stairwell or interior hallway with no windows. You should crouch on the floor, covering your neck with you hands once you’re in your safe place.

You should never take an elevator in case the power goes out.

“I think it was a wake up call to us just to realize we all need to have a plan in place,” said Bobbitt.