ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tax assistance centers are busy helping people this Tax Day as the countdown to midnight begins, which is the deadline to file your taxes or ask for an extension.

If you can’t get it done on April 18, the CARE Community Center is one resource you can use for your post-tax day help. The nonprofit helps people file taxes for free.

One of the centers’ tax experts, Nathan Whisenant, said the CARE Community Tax Centers in Rogers, Springdale, Siloam Springs and Fayetteville are completely booked on Tax Day, and he expects most paid preparers to have their appointments full as well.

If you’re expecting to get money back in your tax return, Whisenant said there’s no penalty for filing late, but for those who will owe money, he said there’ll be a fee.

If you stop by the tax center in Rogers, you can grab federal and Arkansas extension forms in either Spanish or English, since you’ll need both when filing an extension. The IRS-certified, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) workers there can also help you schedule a free appointment with the CARE Community Center for after Tax Day.

The IRS also has links to help file an extension for free here.

“The biggest thing is don’t panic just because you’re filing late,” said Whisenant. “It does not mean you’re going to be in trouble or that the IRS is going to be mad at you.”

If you’re determined to file those taxes Tuesday, regardless if you have an appointment with a tax expert, the IRS has a free tool to help. You can find it here.

When filing yourself, Whisenant wants you to remember to include a W-2 for each job you’ve had in the last year and to indicate if you’re claiming dependents. He also adds that people who are self-employed need to have a 1099 NEC form or cash records of what you made.

“They have some free file options available, and you can choose one of those,” said Whisenant. “They’re all equally vetted and you might have to know a little bit about what you’re doing in order to answer the questions and fill out the information, but most people with computer savvy skills can figure it out.”

You can also schedule an appointment with the CARE Community Center for post-tax season help here.