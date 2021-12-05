What to expect during Arkansas’ special session

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas legislature is convening Tuesday, Dec. 7 to discuss an income tax cut bill, but it’s not the only thing on the agenda.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said the call will also include moving money into a restricted reserve account, appropriating American Rescue Act funds, and repealing an insulin bill.

Hutchinson said he does not plan on discussing abortion during the special session. Instead, Hutchinson said he wants to wait and see what the U.S. Supreme Court decides when it comes to the constitutionality of other states’ abortion laws.

However, State Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway), told KNWA/FOX 24 in November, that he plans on bringing up an abortion bill during the special session.

Gov. Hutchinson said it will be up to a vote by the House and Senate if they want to add more items to the session’s agenda.