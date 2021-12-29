What to know about Omicron and its symptoms

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Omicron variant is correlated with less severe illness and milder symptoms.

Dr. Lance Faddis with Mercy Northwest Arkansas says the less severe symptoms are most associated with the new variant.

“The congestion, body aches, fevers, those types of things have not seemed to change too dramatically as far as what I’ve seen,” Faddis said.

Other common symptoms of the variant include headaches, sore throat and fatigue.

However, the loss of taste or smell isn’t closely associated with Omicron.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play