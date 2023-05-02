SPRINGDALE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans can make their voices heard at the polls starting May 2, and here’s how you can do the same throughout the early voting period.

Benton County voters will be selecting school board members, which city bond proposals to support, and where their tax dollars are spent.

Benton County polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m. throughout early voting. Voters can cast their ballot at the Administration Building in Bentonville, the County Clerk’s Office in Siloam Springs and the Benton County Election Commission in Rogers.

Melody Kwok with Benton County said the election commission spent the last month testing out polling machines and getting poll workers up to speed.

“It’s really easy to vote because it’s a smaller election,” said Kowk. “We don’t expect a lot of lines, so it’s very quick. If you’ve got some time to come in and vote, do your civic duty.“

For eight Benton County schools, voters will be choosing local school board members, and considering tax proposals. Those districts include Gravette, Gentry, Siloam Springs, Eureka Springs, Pea Ridge, Springdale, and Rogers.

The City of Springdale is proposing six different bonds with a total price tag of $260 million.

Voters will also decide on whether or not to keep the previous tax rate for Northwest, Arkansas Community College.

Also, there will be a vote to increase the Beaver Lake Fire Department’s dues.

If you’re heading out to the polls, remember to bring a form of ID, such as your passport, military ID or Arkansas driver’s license. Election Day is May 9.