FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today is the last day to register to vote in Benton and Washington counties.

The two counties have information on their websites on what you need to know if you plan on registering to vote.

Washington County’s website gives information on registration requirements, where to apply, how to know if you are registered and registration deadlines.

Benton County’s website offers information on registration requirements as well as forms to fill out and how to verify your registration status.