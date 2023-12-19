FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Times have changed since the 1970s but have the most popular baby names changed?

It’s time to take a stroll down memory lane to see what parents were naming their children half a century ago.

The Social Security Administration has a database showing the most popular names for each year since 1960.

Here are the most popular male baby names in Arkansas from 1973 and 2022:

Rank 1973 2022 1 Michael Oliver 2 James Elijah 3 Christopher Noah 4 Jason Liam 5 David William 6 John Asher 7 Brian Hudson 8 Robert John 9 William James 10 Kevin Levi (Courtesy: Social Security Administration)

Here are the most popular female baby names in Arkansas from 1973 and 2022:

Rank 1973 2022 1 Jennifer Olivia 2 Angela Emma 3 Kimberly Amelia 4 Stephanie Charlotte 5 Amy Harper 6 Melissa Ava 7 Michelle Isabella 8 Lisa Willow 9 Rebecca Paisley 10 Tonya Evelyn (Courtesy: Social Security Administration)

To see how popular your name is, click here.