FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Times have changed since the 1970s but have the most popular baby names changed?
It’s time to take a stroll down memory lane to see what parents were naming their children half a century ago.
The Social Security Administration has a database showing the most popular names for each year since 1960.
Here are the most popular male baby names in Arkansas from 1973 and 2022:
|Rank
|1973
|2022
|1
|Michael
|Oliver
|2
|James
|Elijah
|3
|Christopher
|Noah
|4
|Jason
|Liam
|5
|David
|William
|6
|John
|Asher
|7
|Brian
|Hudson
|8
|Robert
|John
|9
|William
|James
|10
|Kevin
|Levi
Here are the most popular female baby names in Arkansas from 1973 and 2022:
|Rank
|1973
|2022
|1
|Jennifer
|Olivia
|2
|Angela
|Emma
|3
|Kimberly
|Amelia
|4
|Stephanie
|Charlotte
|5
|Amy
|Harper
|6
|Melissa
|Ava
|7
|Michelle
|Isabella
|8
|Lisa
|Willow
|9
|Rebecca
|Paisley
|10
|Tonya
|Evelyn
To see how popular your name is, click here.