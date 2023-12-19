FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Times have changed since the 1970s but have the most popular baby names changed?

It’s time to take a stroll down memory lane to see what parents were naming their children half a century ago.

The Social Security Administration has a database showing the most popular names for each year since 1960.

Here are the most popular male baby names in Arkansas from 1973 and 2022:

Rank19732022
1MichaelOliver
2JamesElijah
3ChristopherNoah
4JasonLiam
5DavidWilliam
6JohnAsher
7BrianHudson
8RobertJohn
9WilliamJames
10KevinLevi
(Courtesy: Social Security Administration)

Here are the most popular female baby names in Arkansas from 1973 and 2022:

Rank19732022
1JenniferOlivia
2AngelaEmma
3KimberlyAmelia
4StephanieCharlotte
5AmyHarper
6MelissaAva
7MichelleIsabella
8LisaWillow
9RebeccaPaisley
10TonyaEvelyn
(Courtesy: Social Security Administration)

To see how popular your name is, click here.