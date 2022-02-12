ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 cases in the Natural State have started to decline and health leaders are looking at what the endemic stage of the virus could entail.

Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said COVID-19 infections won’t be as widespread during the endemic phase.

“You’re going to end up with hotspots that blow up every now and then where you have a large number of infections,” Thompson said. “As we get control of Omicron it won’t be the nationwide epidemic, pandemic that we’ve been experiencing over the last two years.”

Doctors say what still needs to be determined is if there will be a need for more vaccines in the future.

“We’ll have to see what the science tells us about the need for future shots and whether we need to modify the vaccines in any way,” Thompson said.

Dr. Thompson said the key to entering the endemic phase sooner is by increasing the vaccination rate for the state’s vaccination rate.