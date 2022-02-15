FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — MOJOMOX.com, an online brand designing site, conducted a poll of 3,236 Americans across each state, asking them one question:

If your state flag was to be redesigned, how would you like it to look? Two contenders ran nearly neck-and-neck in responses from Arkansas. 42% of respondents said they thought their hypothetical state flag rebrand should include something about the Natural State being home to the first woman elected to the US Senate: Hattie Caraway in 1932.

A close second? Two in five people thought Arkansas would be best represented by the Southern Sasquatch on the state flag. Located in southwest Arkansas, Fouke is a small town home to one of the state’s most popular legends, after a resident reported spotting a mysterious creature in the area. The Sasquatch-like monster was even used as inspiration in the 1972 film, The Legend of Boggy Creek.

Nearly one in ten (8%) Arkansans thought their flag should include something about the World Championship Duck Calling Contest and another 6% thought it should feature the World Cheese Dip Championship.

An interactive map showing the top redesign concepts for each state is available here.