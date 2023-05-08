BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As of May 1, new homebuyers could see some changes for mortgage payments.

Potential homebuyers getting mortgages from Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae could cost your more money now with a new fee structure.

Rich Allensworth and Robert Brown with Rock Mortgage said they’ve been busy trying to answer questions about the changes. The loans impacted make up about 60-70% of mortgages, according to the National Association of Realtors.

“The people who are most affected now versus before, is those loan level price adjustments would tier out at 740, now you’re basically having a hit on this rate from 740-760 all the way up to 780,” Brown said.

Chance Schubert, president of Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, said there’s been lots of misinformation about these changes. Borrowers with higher credit scores, could see increased mortgage fees and if you have a lower credit score, you could see decreased fees.

However, Schubert said people with higher credit scores will stay pay less than those with lower credit scores.

“Riskier borrowers have always and will continue to always pay more for a loan product,” Schubert said.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency made the changes to help make homebuying more accessible.

Schubert said the National Association of Realtors opposes the new fee structure because it doesn’t believe now is the time to be increasing fees for homebuyers.