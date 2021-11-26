What you need to know before adopting a pet this holiday season

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville hosted free Black Friday pet adoptions to encourage people to adopt instead of shop for a new pet.

The center works with local shelters to help save the lives of Arkansas pets. Ali Paepke with the Best Friends Animal Society said it’s important to plan ahead if you’re planning to adopt a cat or dog.

“Get ready before you come so you know if you’re going to adopt its awesome to have a room set up for them,” Paepke said. “Cats are great to be acclimated in their own room so if you have a spare bedroom or bathroom.”

Paepke also recommends people to talk to everyone who might be living with that new pet about the adoption process.

If you’re looking to become a pet parent, Paepke said fostering can be a great introduction to what’s like having a dog or cat in your home.

“You can see if you like that animal and do it on a trial basis as a foster so you get first dibs on adopting them,” Paepke said.

The Best Friends Animal Society is always looking for foster and adoptive parents, you can learn more on it’s website.