What you need to know before adopting a pet this holiday season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville hosted free Black Friday pet adoptions to encourage people to adopt instead of shop for a new pet.

The center works with local shelters to help save the lives of Arkansas pets. Ali Paepke with the Best Friends Animal Society said it’s important to plan ahead if you’re planning to adopt a cat or dog.

“Get ready before you come so you know if you’re going to adopt its awesome to have a room set up for them,” Paepke said. “Cats are great to be acclimated in their own room so if you have a spare bedroom or bathroom.”

Paepke also recommends people to talk to everyone who might be living with that new pet about the adoption process.

If you’re looking to become a pet parent, Paepke said fostering can be a great introduction to what’s like having a dog or cat in your home.

“You can see if you like that animal and do it on a trial basis as a foster so you get first dibs on adopting them,” Paepke said.

The Best Friends Animal Society is always looking for foster and adoptive parents, you can learn more on it’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers