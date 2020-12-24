What you should know before getting a pet for Christmas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With Christmas coming up, some people may think about getting their kids a pet but it is important to know if your family is ready for the responsibility of owning a pet.

Hermine Wilkins of the Arkansas Weimaraner Rescue said if you get a pet like a puppy you have got to be there for it.

“We do try to discourage families from getting puppies during the holidays unless they can tell us that they’re going to be home, they’re not going to have people over, it’s going to be calm and quiet,” Wilkins said. “Then it’s okay.”

Wilkins said if you do decide to get a pet, it is important to have a routine, and pet supplies ready.