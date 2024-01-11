FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is getting $10,000 from Whataburger.

The restaurant is donating the money as part of a celebration for the opening of its 1,000th location.

It’s helping the food bank’s school pantry program which served more than 54,000 people in 2023.

Whataburger is donating a total of $100,000 to local communities.

“A dollar provides around five meals, so do the math. That’s a lot of meals. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of food insecure people in the Northwest Arkansas region, so this will be a great benefit to help us purchase food to feed those people,” said Julie Damer, Director of Marketing at NWA Food Bank

The $10,000 should provide about 50,000 meals for local people in need.