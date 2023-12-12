VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Whataburger is set to open its Van Buren location on 529 Tina Street on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the restaurant will initially serve customers in the dining room and drive-thru. In the coming weeks, ordering through the restaurant’s app and website will be available for the Van Buren location.

“It’s been an exciting year for Whataburger in Arkansas, with recent openings in Fort Smith, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Searcy,” said franchisee Tina Reagan. “We can’t wait to dish up our delicious offerings to the Van Buren community, one mouth-watering meal at a time.”