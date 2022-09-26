FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Whataburger will celebrate families and the start of the fall season at its restaurant located at 1956 MLK Jr. Blvd. on Tuesday, September 27.

According to a press release, the festival will take place from 6-8 p.m. During the event, children 12 and under will receive a free kid’s meal and will have the opportunity to have their face painted, have a caricature portrait made, get a balloon animal and win some Whataburger prizes including free Whataburger for a Year.

The offer is only valid at this location.