FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Whataburger announced that it will host a month-long fundraiser from Monday, August 29 to Monday, September 26 to support the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank’s School Pantry Program as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success initiative.

According to a press release, for every minimum $1.00 donation to support Hunger Action Month in September, customers will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger with the purchase of medium fries and a 32 oz. drink. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank’s School Pantry Program benefits the communities in the area served.

Each dollar goes back to helping neighbors facing food insecurity, and so no child goes hungry, according to the Whataburger press release. The following locations will be participating:

1956 W MLK Blvd, Fayetteville, 72701

4030 N College Ave, Fayetteville, 72703

4335 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, 72758

4172 Elm Springs Rd, Springdale, 72762

The NWA Food Bank has more than 115 partner agencies ranging from food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and more, bringing healthy food to neighbors quickly. Last year they distributed more than 14 million pounds of food to those in need through partner agencies, Mobile Pantries, and School Pantries.

The Food Bank works to distribute food to those who are food insecure in our community while forming strong relationships with businesses, nonprofit organizations, and others in the community who share the passion to end hunger in Northwest Arkansas.

“We value Whataburger’s continued support for our School Pantry program in Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers. The funds raised from this donation drive will help Northwest Arkansans have reliable access to nutritious food,” said Sabrina Thiede, director of programs, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

“We’re proud to partner with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, ensuring local children and families have a successful start to the school year with easy access to food,” said Whataburger Market Leader, Randy Gross. “It’s all part of Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success program, which helps children get the nourishment they need so they may reach their full potential.”