BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville leaders are discussing the city’s current housing shortages and potential solutions.

An affordable housing public forum took place on June 20 in the Bentonville Public Library.

Workforce housing was the focus of the public forum hosted by the nonprofit, Community Development NWA. It’s an important topic for attendee and local architect, Jessica Lewallen.

“We’re really proud here in Northwest Arkansas of having a great quality of life, having great things to do and having great places to go,” said Lewallen. “If the people who work in those places don’t have affordable places to live, it’s not going to last long.”

Some community members at the public forum raised concerns about the cost of housing currently being developed in Bentonville, by saying they’re getting priced out of options going up near downtown.

Lewallen said the aspect of missing middle housing is kind of a buzzword in architecture and development these days. She said it’s a personal matter for her since she said she’s watched many close friends be put on apartment waiting lists for months.

CDNWA’s Executive Director, Casey Kleinhenz, presented ideas alongside a Tennessee-based architecture firm to make existing Bentonville lots denser, specifically in the downtown area.

“Northwest Arkansas has historic downtowns that already have the infrastructure to be more dense than they are and are just an asset that isn’t fully utilized if we don’t start to look at ways to add more density in those areas,” said Kleinhenz.

With more housing options to choose from, Kleinhenz said rent prices will go down, meeting the housing needs of working individuals. Kleinhenz defines workforce housing for households of four that bring in $33,000 to $78,000 per year.

Kleinhenz said CDNWA owns lots in the downtown area and is working to add 300 more housing units to those properties. He said the nonprofit would price them around $900 to $1,200 for one- or two-bedroom units.

“I feel energized knowing there are people out here working towards similar goals,” said Lewallen.

The nonprofit, city and architecture firm asks for your input on housing in Bentonville.

You can find a survey here to help them rework the community housing plan and pinpoint rent rates that you could afford.