LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Now Arkansas LEARNS is signed into law, the rulemaking process begins.

Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva said the department will begin making rules to implement the law over the new few school years.

“We got to work in supporting districts by developing rules in how we’re going to implement the law in a fair, consistent manner,” Oliva said.

Democrat State Sen. Greg Leding explained to KNWA/FOX24 what the rulemaking process looks like.

“The state agencies that are held the task by the legislation are responsible for drafting the actual rule language that will explain to like schools, school districts and things that are affected by the legislation, how to follow the law that’s now in place,” Leding said.

Oliva said during the state’s board of education meeting, the department will create work groups to tackle specific sections of the legislation.

“They range from teaching and learning to early learning to career, technical education,” Oliva said.

Oliva said he will now travel to meet with schools and districts to share information on the implementation of LEARNS and to receive feedback.